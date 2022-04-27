Nawaz Sharif’s sons deny Saudi travel news

LONDON: The two sons of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif have denied that they have anything to do with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at state expense.

Hassan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz have clarified that fake news have run on some TV channels, alleging that they are part of an official delegation to Saudi Arabia. Hassan said fake news were run about him that he will be travelling from London to Saudi Arabia to meet Shehbaz Sharif and other family members. He said: “The news about my Saudi visit is fake and contains malicious intentions. I never had any plan to go to Saudi Arabia. I didn’t apply for a visa. I am in London with my father and have no plans to visit Saudi Arabia anytime soon.”

When contacted, Hussain Nawaz said he reached Saudi Arabia on Sunday at his own expense and alone. He said: “I came to Jeddah at my own expense and am staying at my own house which is an hour away from Haram. Madina Pak is only 3.5 hours away from my house. We have our own cars, I have no idea who added me to the list and for whatever purpose. I have never used state expense for anything. We have been living and working in Saudi Arabia for over two decades and it’s a well-known fact.”

Shehbaz Sharif’s son-in-law Imran Ali, who lives in London, said he was shocked to see his name on the list. “I am surprised that my name was added to the list. I am not part of any official delegation and have no immediate travel plans for any place. Someone has published fake news about me.”

Hassan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz reacted after a list started circulating, carrying several names of people who will apparently be part of a delegation visiting Saudi Arabia. The delegation, according to sources, will include the following individuals: PM Shehbaz Sharif, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, JUIF Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, BNPM Chief Akhtar Mengal, BAP leader Khalid Magsi and others.

The same list claimed that from London to Jeddah, Hussain Nawaz and his wife will be part of the delegation. A private TV channel claimed that Hassan Nawaz will also be travelling. Both of them have denied the news.