Mengal condemns suicide blast at KU

KARACHI: Balochistan National Party chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal has condemned the attack on the Chinese nationals at the University of Karachi.
Taking to Twitter, he said that an act of violence against the innocent civilians could never be justified.
“Those who speak of being victim of state atrocities should not follow a similar path for those there is only loss for the common Baloch,” said Mengal.
LAKKI MARWAT: The police on Tuesday claimed to have solved a blind murder case of a couple and arrested two alleged...
MARDAN: Mayor Mardan Himayatullah Mayar has been at loggerheads with the ministers and lawmakers of ruling party...
QUETTA: The Balochistan Food Authority has continued its crackdown on the provision of substandard food even in the...
LAHORE: The additional district and sessions court on Tuesday acquitted former chief of Federal Investigation Agency ...
ISLAMABAD PTI Senior Vice-President Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and Information Secretary Farrukh Habib criticised the...
ISLAMABAD: According to a Prime Minister's Office notification, the government has announced four-day holiday on the...
Comments