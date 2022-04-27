 
Wednesday April 27, 2022
Top Story

Mengal condemns suicide blast at KU

By Our Correspondent
April 27, 2022


KARACHI: Balochistan National Party chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal has condemned the attack on the Chinese nationals at the University of Karachi. 

Taking to Twitter, he said that an act of violence against the innocent civilians could never be justified. 

“Those who speak of being victim of state atrocities should not follow a similar path for those there is only loss for the common Baloch,” said Mengal.

