Wednesday April 27, 2022
US still thinks Iran deal best path: Blinken

By AFP
April 27, 2022

WASHINGTON: The United States still believes a return to a nuclear deal is the best path with Iran, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday, amid a prolonged standoff in talks. Facing criticism of the deal during an appearance before Congress, Blinken called the 2015 agreement imperfect but better than the alternatives.

