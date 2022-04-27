US still thinks Iran deal best path: Blinken

WASHINGTON: The United States still believes a return to a nuclear deal is the best path with Iran, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday, amid a prolonged standoff in talks. Facing criticism of the deal during an appearance before Congress, Blinken called the 2015 agreement imperfect but better than the alternatives.
