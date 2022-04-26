ANF constable martyred in DI Khan firing

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A constable of the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) was martyred while an inspector narrowly escaped when assailants opened indiscriminate fire on them near Chashma Right Bank Canal (CRBC) Chowk, officials said on Monday.

Nasrullah Khan, an Inspector in the Anti-Narcotics Force, told the police that he along with constable Asif Zaib was coming to offer Isha prayer at a mosque situated on Diyal Road.He said that when they reached CRBC Chowk accused Inayatullah Bettani along with an unknown accomplice opened indiscriminate fire on them.

As a result, constable Asif Zaib lost his life on the spot while Inspector Nasrullah escaped unhurt.Inspector Nasrullah told the police that ANF had arrested Ismail, the brother of Inayatullah Bettani, and recovered drugs from his possession.

He said that his accomplice Abdul Hadi had fled from the scene.The official said that the recent fire on them by Inayatullah Bettani was the reaction to the arrest of his brother.