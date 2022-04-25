Ex-Pakistan captain Ghazanfar joins Ghana hockey as head coach

LAHORE: Former Pakistan hockey captain Olympian Ghazanfar Ali has joined the Ghana hockey team as its head coach.
Ghazanfar will head the Ghana men’s and women’s teams till the Birmingham Commonwealth Games. Manchester-based FIH high performance coach Ghazanfar Ali will be leaving for Ghana on Monday. He said that he would try his best to make both Ghanaian teams capable of performing well in the Commonwealth Games.
“I will try my best to improve the structure and performance of both teams in commonwealth games”, Ali said. Ghana’s men’s team is currently ranked 36th in the FIH rankings and the women’s team is ranked 30th.
