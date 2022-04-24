Wajiha Swati case: Bail of accomplice rejected

RAWALPINDI. The Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Rawalpindi Muhammad Afzal Majoka has rejected the bail plea of father of the main accused in the case of Wajiha Farooq Swati, an American woman, killed after being abducted. The court has rejected the bail of father of Rizwan Habib the ex-husband of Wajiha here on Saturday.

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has re-submitted the iPhone used by the victim to the court. The FBI conducted forensics on the iPhone from a US-based laboratory in Virginia and submitted it to the court.

The FBI also conducted Wajiha Swati's DNA test in the United States. During the hearing, the FBI team sought permission from the court to submit mobile phone data and DNA report. Wajiha Swati's mobile phones and DNA test will be made part of the record of the case.

On the other hand, the defence petition contends that the petitioner has been named in the case on malicious intent. All the allegations leveled against the petitioner are baseless and based on falsehood. The next hearing of the case will be held on April 29.