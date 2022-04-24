Gunmen kill bodyguard of Iran Guards general

TEHRAN: Gunmen killed the bodyguard of a general from Iran’s Revolutionary Guards on Saturday in an attack on a checkpoint in the country’s restive southeast, state media said.
IRNA news agency said the shooting occurred in Sistan-Baluchistan, a province bordering Pakistan and Afghanistan that is often the scene of attacks or clashes between security forces and armed groups.
The slain bodyguard was identified as Mahmoud Absalan, the son of General Parviz Absalan, a commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in the region.
ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine: Ukrainian officials on Saturday accused Russia of thwarting a fresh attempt to evacuate...
In the summer of 2020, Ruth Ben-Ghiat was putting the final touches on her history of modern autocracy. She had to do...
COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s beleaguered prime minister came under increased pressure to step down on Saturday, as staunch...
ABOARD USS LINCOLN: Japan's foreign minister promised his country would bolster its military to help the United States...
SHANGHAI: China’s main financial hub in Shanghai reported more new deaths linked to Covid-19 on April 22, as...
PARIS: France on Saturday prepared to choose between centrist President Emmanuel Macron and far-right challenger...
Comments