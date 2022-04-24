Imran enjoys public support: Pervaiz

LAHORE : A delegation of political leaders from Chakwal led by Malik Mumtaz Haider of Thoya Muharram Khan called on Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and PML-Q general-secretary Senator Kamil Ali Agha here on Saturday.

The meeting was attended by former Punjab minister Hafiz Ammar Yasir, Rasikh Elahi, Malik Shakir Numbardar of Kotaira, Chairman Malik Ashraf of Thoya Muharram Khan, Chairman Malik Abdul Manan of Nika Kahut and Malik Bashir Ahmed. Ch Pervaiz Elahi said even today people are with Imran Khan. “Bewilderment of the opponents is clear from the successful rallies. We have always fought for the rights of people. We have worked in the past and in future also public service will be our priority,” Pervaiz Elahi said.

Malik Mumtaz Haider of Thoya Muharram Khan said the decision taken by Ch Pervaiz Elahi to support PTI has been well received by people. “It is our unanimous decision that we have been with the Chaudhry brothers in the past and will continue to be with them in the future. Ch Pervaiz Elahi as the Chief Minister of Punjab did development works in the whole of Punjab, especially in Chakwal, providing roads, hospitals, schools and electricity which the people are still benefiting from,” he said.