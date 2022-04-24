50 CDA employees to perform Haj this year

Islamabad : Capital Development Authority (CDA) will send some 50 non-gazetted employees to perform Haj during this year.

In that regard, a Haj balloting was held here under the chairmanship of CDA chairman Aamer Ali Ahmed the other day.

The services of the National Database Registration Authority were sought to ensure transparency in the balloting process.

A large number of officials from the CDA trade union, employees, and CDA board members were also present on the occasion.

As per an agreement reached between the CDA management and the trade union some 50 low-income non-gazetted employees were being sent on Haj this year, including 48 male employees and two female employees. The number of Haj quotas will be increased to 60 persons next year.