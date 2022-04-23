Murree tragedy: LHC rebukes Met, other departments for lethargic response

RAWALPINDI: The Lahore High Court, Rawalpindi Bench, declared the reports of Meteorological Department, Punjab Highways Department, Rescue 1122 and Murree Municipal Corporation 'unsatisfactory' in the Murree tragedy case here on Friday.

Justice Chaudhry Abdul Aziz observed that the reports of concerned departments were tantamount to misleading the court, adding that the government officials discussed such a serious matter on WhatsApp during the initial days of the tragedy.

The court also observed that a total of 1,100 tonnes of salt was purchased for Rs5 million, adding that the salt was not sprinkled on the roads but on the wounds of affected people.

It also remarked when the national institutions show such callousness, the economic situation of the country will turn out to be disastrous, adding the former prime minister kept wandering with a begging bowl in hands, adding that the incumbent PM would also follow suit.

Representatives of Murree Municipal Corporation appeared before the court and presented their reports on the Murree tragedy. The court rejected them by declaring them as unsatisfactory.

The court observed that the Meteorological Department issued a bad weather alert but the relevant officers issued it on WhatsApp. The serious matter was dwelled on the WhatsApp for three days. Besides, non-professional drivers were hired for operating snow blowers. “We cannot listen to such useless stories on a daily basis. You should be ashamed of misleading the court,” the court remarked.

The court summoned the executive engineer (XEN) of Punjab Highways Department in person at the next hearing and adjourned the hearing till Monday, April 25. It may be recalled that a petition was filed under Article 199 of the Constitution against the Punjab government, deputy commissioner, Rawalpindi, assistant commissioner, Murree, price control magistrate Murree, Rawalpindi District and Murree Tehsil Administration. Besides, the ministry of tourism had also filed a petition mentioning all the details of the Murree tragedy, including high prices of commodities, boarding and lodging. The ministry requested the court for fixing the responsibility against the relevant individuals and departments and taking them to task.