A major setback

This refers to the news report, ‘PML-N leaders mock Imran Khan for meeting US legislator’ (April 21). This meeting proved to be another setback for Imran Khan’s narrative of the alleged involvement of US government officials in a conspiracy against the PTI government. His foreign conspiracy narrative is running out of steam, and his recent meeting with Congresswoman Ilhan Omar has dented his stance.

Politics requires diplomacy that eventually requires flexibility, and if Imran Khan wants to be in politics, he has to change course.

Anas A Khan

Edmonton, Canada