Pakistan Refinery profit soars over 9-fold in Q3FY22

KARACHI: Pakistan Refinery Limited (PRL) on Thursday reported a record surge of 931 percent in its net profit for the third quarter of this fiscal on an increase in the sales.

In a statement to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), the company reported a net profit of Rs5.529 billion for the quarter ended March 31, up from Rs536.406 million the previous year. PRL skipped any dividend for the period concerned.

Earnings per share came in at Rs8.78/share, compared with Re0.85/share last year.

The company said its revenue for the quarter rose to Rs51.753 billion, compared with Rs27.182 billion a year earlier.

For the nine-month period ended March 31, the company announced a net profit of Rs5.415 billion, up from Rs621.480 million from the same period last year. During that period, EPS was recorded at Rs8.60/share compared with Rs1.01/share.

Attock Petroleum quarterly profit surges 206pc

Attock Petroleum Limited (APL) reported a surge of 206 percent in its net profit for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, on an increase in its sales and a drop in provision for taxation.

In a statement to PSX, the company reported a net profit of Rs4.637 billion for the quarter, from Rs1.517 billion in the same period previous year.

APL skipped any dividend for the third quarter of this fiscal. However, it has already paid an interim cash dividend of Rs15 a share for the nine-month period ended March 31.

Earnings per share (EPS) came in at Rs46.60/share, compared with Rs15.25/share last year.

The company said its revenue for the quarter rose to Rs90.740 billion, compared with Rs53.599 billion a year earlier.

For the nine-month period, the company announced a net profit of Rs11.246 billion, up from Rs3.664 billion from the same period last year. During this period, EPS was recorded at Rs113/share, compared with Rs36.81/share.

National Refinery profit falls 35pc in Jan-March

National Refinery Limited (NRL) reported a drop of 35 percent net profit for the quarter ended March 31 on an increase in its cost of sales and other expenses.

The company skipped any dividend for this period.

NRL said its revenue for the quarter rose to Rs57.219 billion, compared with Rs52.232 billion a year earlier. However, an increase in the cost of sales to Rs47.652 billion against Rs35.626 billion and other expenses decreased the profit margin, it said.

During this period, EPS of the company was recorded at Rs45.93/share compared with Rs11.15/share.

Nestle’s profit up 39pc in three months

Nestle Pakistan Limited reported a rise of 39 percent in its net profit for the quarter ended March 31 on an increase in sales.

In a statement to the PSX, the company reported a net profit of Rs4.452 billion for the quarter concerned, up from Rs3.209 million the previous year. The company skipped any dividend for this period.

Earnings per share came in at Rs98.18/share, compared with Rs70.77/share last year.

The company said its revenue for the quarter rose to Rs37.781 billion, compared with Rs32.333 billion a year earlier.

Administrative and other expenses of the company rose during the quarter compared with the same period last year.

Engro Corp announces Rs12 dividend/share

Engro Corporation reported a 0.80 percent rise in its quarterly net profit on an increase in the net revenue.

In its consolidated statement to the PSX, the company reported a net profit of Rs14.897 billion for the quarter ended March 31, up from Rs14.778 billion the previous year.

The company announced an interim cash dividend of Rs12 a share.

Earnings per share came in at Rs13.84/share, compared with Rs14.47/share last year.

The company said its revenue for the quarter rose to Rs88.333 billion, compared with Rs70.866 billion a year earlier. However, an increase in the cost of sales to Rs61.115 billion from Rs46.050 billion reduced the profit margin.

Other income of the company rose to Rs3.986 billion during this period, compared with Rs2.438 billion recorded during the same period last year.