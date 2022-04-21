Afghan refugee gunned down in mosque attack

HARIPUR: An Afghan refugee was gunned down in a targeted attack during Traveeh prayers in the limits of Khalabat Township Police Station. However, other people in the mosque escaped unhurt, police said.

The motive behind the murder was said to be an old blood feud. Khalabat Township police said that Haji Sakhi Muhammad, 60, a refugee of Afghan camp No 5, was offering

Traveeh prayer close to the window of the mosque of Muhallah Kheewa when two unidentified motorcyclists came and targeted him from the window with pistol firing, killing him on the spot.

The police said the deceased had earlier escaped a murder attempt a

couple of years ago when two groups of Afghan nationals clashed, leaving five dead in the Chandani Chowk of Khalabat Township.

The blood feud had ensued from a minor dispute over the payment of electricity bills in the Afghan refugees camp.