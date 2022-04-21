Guard shot dead for resisting gun-snatching attempt

A security guard was shot dead for putting up resistance during a gun-snatching bid in North Karachi’s Sector 11 A on Wednesday.
Rescuers transported the body of the victim to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy where he was identified as 55-year-old Ali Murad.
Sharing the findings of the initial investigation, police said two suspects riding a motorcycle came and attempted to snatch the weapon from the security guard. Upon resistance, the robbers opened fire on him. A bullet hit Murad in the neck and pierced through it, killing him on the spot.
Police said the deceased hailed from rural Sindh and worked as a security guard at a private company. Separately, a policeman was wounded after being hit by a stray bullet in Lines Area. Rescuers took the injured to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical attention. Police said the cop, namely Mohsin, was posted at the Brigade police station.
