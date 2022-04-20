14 check posts set up to stop flour smuggling

Rawalpindi : The local management has set up 14 check posts here in different areas of the Rawalpindi division to stop flour smuggling. The flour bag of 10-kilogram will be available at Rs450 not only in ‘Ramazan Sasta Bazaars’ but in open market shops from Wednesday (today).

During Ramazan, flour per bag (10 kg) at Rs450 will now be provided in all markets along with Ramazan Bazaars.

Commissioner Rawal-pindi Division Noor-ul-Amin Mengal said that every possible help will be provided to the people during Ramazan.

On the directions of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, we are going to start the supply of subsidized ‘atta’ in the open market, he said. He said that people were getting subsidised ‘atta’ bags of 10-kilogram at Rs450 only from ‘Ramazan Sasta Bazaars’ but now they will get the commodity from all open market shops as well.

He said that a total of 14 check posts have been set up in the Rawalpindi division to curb wheat smuggling.

Check posts have been set up at SangjJani Toll Plaza, Brahma Bahtar Interchange and M-1 Interchange (Islamabad District) in Rawalpindi District.

Check posts have been set up at Attock Khurd (Malan Mansoor), Jhari Kis, Khushal Garh, and Jamshed Ghazi Road in the Attock district. A check post has been set up at Mangla Dina in the Jhelum district. Check posts have also been set up at Block Centre Change, Neela Duhla, and Kalar Kahar in Chakwal District.

District Administration Rawalpindi in collaboration with Motorway Police and Food Department has taken action against smuggling and recovered 831 metric tons of wheat last week. Commissioner Rawalpindi Division told ‘The News’ here on Tuesday.