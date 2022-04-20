IHC dismisses intra-court appeal to probe ‘Lettergate’

ISLAMABAD: A division bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday dismissed an intra-court appeal seeking an investigation into the alleged Lettergate and placing former prime minister Imran Khan on the Exit Control List (ECL). The court also upheld the decision of a single-member bench of imposing Rs100,000 fine on the petitioner, Molvi Iqbal Haider.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Sardar Ijaz Khan announced the verdict, which had been reserved after listening to the petitioner, who had requested the court to place former prime minister Imran Khan and his ex-cabinet members on the ECL. Earlier, a single-member bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah had dismissed the petition.