SCBA, PBC felicitate Azam Nazir Tarar on becoming law minister

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) and Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) felicitated Senator Azam Nazir Tarar, advocate Supreme Court on becoming federal minister of law & justice.

In a statement issued here Tuesday, Ahsan Bhoon, president, Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan and Hafeezur Rehman Chaudhry, vice chairman Pakistan Bar Council on behalf of the entire legal fraternity, have extended their warmest felicitations to Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar as he embarks on his new responsibilities as federal minister of law & justice. Ahsan Bhoon hoped that Senator Azam Nazir Tarar being one of the members as well as representative of the legal community himself, will address the core issues related to the lawyers’ community and will work for their welfare, so as to safeguard their genuine interests. He believed that he will make his earnest efforts to ensure the rule of law, independence of judiciary, and supremacy of the Constitution, to the best of his abilities.