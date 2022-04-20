Subsidised flour to be sold in open market

LAHORE: On the directions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the supply of 10-kg flour bag at subsidised rate of Rs450 will start in open market from Thursday (tomorrow) in Punjab.

According to Pakistan Flour Mills Association, earlier the subsidised flour was only available in limited quantities in special Ramazan bazaars. Now flour mills will not produce flour in 20-kg packing. The Punjab Food Department will provide wheat to flour mills at a subsidised price of Rs1,600 per 40-kg. Cheap flour will be sold in markets and Ramazan bazaars and the scheme will end before Eid. Flour mills would be bound to make eight bags of flour out of 40-kg wheat. Till the end of Ramazan, cheap flour will be sold in open market and Ramazan bazaars.

Inter-Faith Iftar Dinner: The Youth Development Foundation (YDF) organised 10th Annual Inter-Faith Iftar Dinner at a local hotel here on Tuesday. People of different faiths, Muslim religious leaders, Youth Development Foundation alumni of different faiths and more than 90 students from various universities attended the ceremony.

The event featured examples of coexistence and short documentaries on various places of worship across the country. In his address, Shahid Rehmat, Executive Director, YDF, said such iftar dinner promoted unity and solidarity. He said the series of Inter-Faith Iftar Dinner started ten years ago, now expanding beyond Punjab. He said that many non-Muslims are still reluctant to drink even a glass of water from a public place in honour of Ramazan.

Head of Peace Committee Syed Mahmood Ghaznavi said that the respect for Ramazan is obligatory for all of us whereas the presence of youth belonging to all religions enhanced the significance of this iftar to a great extent. Reverend Islam Khokhar said that humanity came first while messages of love are common in every religion.

Representing the Sikhs, Garjit Singh, a Sikh activist said that the Amplifying Leadership of Local Youth (ALLY) was raising the constructive voice of the youth in Pakistan to address various issues of intolerance. ALLY colleagues demonstrated their peace-promoting social action plans, which they are implementing in their communities in Pakistan as part of the ALLY project. Dean of Social Work Department Mehnaz Akhtar, Hindu Pandit Chaman Lal, Mufti A Rehman and Garjit Singh also addressed the gathering.