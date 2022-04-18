No-confidence move: Majority satisfied with impartial role of Pakistan Army: survey

RAWALPINDI: IPSOS Pakistan has released a new survey on the role of Pakistani institutions, including Pak Army, media, bureaucracy and judiciary during the vote of no-confidence motion against former prime minister Imran Khan.

IPSOS survey showed that 47 percent Pakistanis had praised Pak Army’s impartial role, while 37 percent of the people appreciated the media, 34 percent bureaucracy and 31 percent eulogised the role of judiciary during the no-trust move.

The IPSOS survey was carried out between April 11 to April 14, 2022 and sought opinions and views of over one thousand persons across the country. According to the survey, most of Pakistanis appreciated the role of Pak Army and its impartial role during the no-confidence

motion.

The IPSOS survey shows that 43 percent Pakistanis praised and were satisfied on the role of Pakistan Army, which remained neutral in the change of government during no-confidence motion. While, 35 percent Pakistanis sup ported holding of new general elections in 2023 on the completion of National Assembly’s tenure. Some 30 percent suggested holding general elections after recent budget, while 21 percent opined holding general polls after six months.

It is noted in the survey that most of Pakistanis admired the role of Pak Army during political tension and considered it neutral and next came the role of media which covered most of events live and provided updates to the masses. The role of judiciary and bureaucracy was also commended during no-confidence motion.