PTI wins NA-33 Hangu by-polls

PESHAWAR: A candidate of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Nadeem Khan Khyal won the by-elections in NA-33 Hangu on Sunday, as per the unofficial results.

The fresh victory for the party came at a time when 123 PTI Members of the National Assembly have tendered their resignations and the party is demanding fresh polls across the country. The party leaders have already hinted that the newly-elected MNA will also resign soon.

As per the unofficial results, Nadeem Khan of PTI won with 20,772 votes, followed by Obaid Ullah (18,244 votes) of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazal. Among the three other candidates included Saeed Umar from Awami National Party and two independents Atiq Ahmed and Muhammad Saeed.

A large number of voters participated in the polling process despite Ramazan. There was no major untoward incident during the polling. The by-polls were earlier scheduled for April 10 but were delayed for a week due to the political situation in the country.

A total of 210 polling stations were set up of which included 64 for men, 55 for women and 91 were joint. As many as 110 polling stations were declared sensitive and 77 highly sensitive, for which adequate security arrangements was made.

The seat fell vacant after the death of MNA Khyal Zaman. A control room was set up in the office of the Provincial Election Commissioner, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, to monitor the by-election.

Election results were compiled at a control room in Hangu in the presence of candidates, polling agents and media. An official said the Central Control Room at ECP Secretariat Islamabad will keep on working till all results and all polling stations staff along with polling material reach the control room in Hangu.

Former federal minister and senior PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry congratulated the party candidate Nadeem Khan and his workers in Hangu. In a tweet, Fawad Chaudhry hinted the newly elected MNA of PTI will resign after taking oath of the slot but the voters still voted for him to show their trust on Imran Khan.

Asad Umar and Hammad Azhar also greeted the party workers over the victory and hinted the newly elected MNA will resign soon. Provincial minister Taimur Jhagra said PTI wins NA by-election in Hangu.

"Despite the electorate knowing that PTI MNAs have resigned. Despite JUIF constantly hammering this point before election. This will happen across KP; across Pakistan. What will the lotas do now? Time for election," said Jhagra.