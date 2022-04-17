Six days ago he won the support of a majority in parliament. On April 11, he took the oath of office. In his speech he brought up all the important issues – the spectre of inflation, the record high current account deficit and the ballooning national debt. Then he talked about relief. His speech had clarity and definiteness of message. The speech was about real people, real Pakistanis.

Over the past four years, such speeches have been self-centered with little or no empathy – all about ‘I, me, me and back to I’. Now we see modesty and humbleness. Politics was toxic; now we see tolerance. There was arrogance; now we see humility. Yes, he himself went to Parliament Lodges to meet his coalition partners.

He reached office at 8am, canceled two weekly-off days and changed office timings to 8am instead of 10am. He said, “We have come to serve the masses and no moment will be wasted.” He says his guiding principles will be: honesty, transparency, diligence and hard work. The first ambassador he met was that of China. He told India, “Pakistan desires peaceful and cooperative ties.” He told the US, “Pakistan wishes constructive engagement.”

Investors suddenly sensed a breath of fresh air; a ray of hope. Pakistan Stock Exchange gained 1,700 points, capitalization up Rs365 billion or a wholesome $2 billion. The rupee was up 5 percent. Five days ago he landed in Karachi, Pakistan’s commercial hub. His remarks in the visitors’ book at Mazar-e-Quaid: “Khadam-e-Pakistan and his team will burn the midnight oil to improve the lives of Pakistanis”.

Four days ago he reached Islamabad Metro Bus site at 7am and directed the authorities to run the metro bus service to Islamabad International Airport. Three days ago, he welcomed the visiting Sikh delegates on the occasion of Baisakhi. And then he directed his economic team to devise strategies to bring down inflation. Two days ago, he summoned the FBR chairman and directed him to submit a report on tax revenue. He also resolved to work closely with Saudi Arabia “to realize our shared vision of strategic partnership.” The same day the finance secretary briefed him and then he hosted an Iftar-dinner for PDM leaders.

Look around and search hard. Is there an administrator more experienced, more stable and more conscientious than him? Yes, he has more tact than charisma. His skill set includes tirelessness, determination, mental acuity, passion, instincts, competence and empathy. Yes, he is warm, considerate and perceptive. Yes, he is a hard taskmaster. Yes, he imposes an onerous workload on his subordinates.

How will he determine the allocation of power and money through governmental policies? Only time will tell. Will he make the right decision at the right time? Only time will tell. Will he be able to convince his coalition partners to move along? Only time will tell. Will he be able to turn his visions into success stories? Only time will tell. Will he put the nation before the self? Only time will tell. Will he be able to make tough, unpopular decisions? Only time will tell.

He is going to need both charm and honesty. He would have to stand up for what is fair. Populism won’t work. Reforms will. Yes, he is a man with a vision and a purpose. To be certain, “a vision without a strategy remains an illusion”.

The writer is a columnist based in Islamabad. He tweets @saleemfarrukh and can be reached at: farrukh15@hotmail.com