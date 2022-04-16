Meeting discusses uplift projects in merged areas

PESHAWAR: More than a hundred people attended a Jirga in Civil Colony in Bajaur tribal district and discussed various development projects in the merged areas.

A press release said that tribal elders, students, academics, lawyers and business owners and people from other walks of life attended the gathering, which was a part of the district consultation drive held by the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that was organized in each of the 25 subdivisions (seven districts and six former Frontier Regions) of the merged areas to acquire people’s feedback on the ongoing development work.

The exercise was facilitated with technical assistance from the Merged Areas Governance Project (MAGP) of United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and attracted around 2,700 people from across the merged districts.

Speaking on the occasion, KP Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah said that circumstances had changed the world over in the last three years with the pandemic and the subsequent recession, and changes in the regional geopolitical situation.