Hamza writes letter to deputy speaker for holding transparent poll

LAHORE: United opposition chief minister’s candidate Hamza Shehbaz wrote a letter to presiding officer and Punjab Assembly’s acting speaker Dost Mazari for holding transparent election on CM slot.

According to PMLN Deputy Secretary General Ataullah Tarar, the text of the letter demanded that media representatives be allowed to watch and cover the proceedings of the Assembly to ensure transparency of the election process. The order of Lahore High Court has also been attached with the letter. No member of the Assembly can be prevented from going to the Assembly, participating in the proceedings and casting his vote. It further said on the day of election of Punjab chief minister, independent observers should also be invited to watch the voting process and representatives of PILDAT, FAFEN and Pakistan Commission for Human Rights should be invited. The letter also demanded that the representatives of international media be given an opportunity to observe the election process.