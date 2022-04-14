IHC nullifies PMC council members’ posting

The Islamabad High Court (IHC). Photo: The News/File

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has declared the posting of all the members of the council of Pakistan Medical Commission illegal and ordered to remove them immediately from their posts, adding that the daily affairs should be carried out on an ad hoc basis until new appointment of the council members was done according to the law.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani of the Islamabad High Court had given his verdict on the employees’ petition against the deployment of the PMC council members. The court had ordered to remove immediately the PMC council President Dr Arshad Taqi, Vice-President Muhammad Ali Raza, Advocate, members including Rashana Zafar, Tariq Ahmed Khan, Dr Robina Hassan, Dr Asif Loya, and Dr Aneesur Rehman, terming their deployment illegal. The court furnished that Pakistan Medical Commission Act 2020 is in accordance with the Constitution, adding that until the new appointments of the council members according to the law, the government should run the daily affairs on ad hoc basis. The court also ordered that the employees, who had already received pension, could not be asked to return, and those who did not receive pension were not illegible for that.