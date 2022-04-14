European tour holds immense importance for Pakistan: hockey coach

ISLAMABAD: National hockey team’s head coach Siegfried Aikman Wednesday said he was seeing the European tour as an opportunity to regroup and finalise the best possible combination for the next month’s Asia Cup which will also serve as the qualifying round for the 2023 World Cup.

Pakistan are expected to embark on the European tour on April 21 to play six Tests against the top hockey-playing nations. The one against Germany was shelved mainly because of the host team’s Pro-League commitments.

In an interview with ‘The News’ on the significance of the European tour for the Greenshirts, Aikman said he wanted the national outfit to go through such exposure as without playing against the toughest of teams, you never learn about your mistakes.

“For a team like Pakistan that has been in total isolation for years now, such a tour holds immense importance. Since missing the inaugural FIH Pro League, leading Pakistan players have not been able to flex their muscles against the best. The tour to Europe would provide a real opportunity for the team management to know the best about each player. Hockey is a sort of game where you need continuity and a consistent approach. So such a tour before the all-important Asia Cup becomes all the more important.”

On the team’s prospects in the Asia Cup, which would also serve as the qualifying round for the 2023 World Cup to be held in ten months’ time, Aikman said that a tour to Europe would give a good opportunity to the management to see strengths and weaknesses of the team.

“We have to admit that there is no megastar in the team mainly because some of the talented players have not got the opportunity to play at the top level of the game in recent times. So we are starting from scratch and need to build up for each game. Six international matches plus training sessions in Europe would be the first test for the leading 20 players.”

The Pakistan head coach hoped that the success of the tour would set the team on right path for the Asia Cup. “Our target is to make it to the semi-finals of the Asia Cup where we are facing the likes of India and Japan in Pool matches but these teams are in-form and have been playing international hockey regularly. For Pakistan, however, international exposure is a must that is why we have arranged the tour.”

Aikman added Pakistan have no other option but to topple one of the two to make it to the semi-finals and earn a place in the World Cup.

“So an all-out strategy will be there for the occasion. I am quite confident that Pakistan are capable of delivering and beating the best in Asia provided that they remove a few weaknesses which we would try to do during the European tour.”

For consistent results, Aikman suggested an earlier start of the Pakistan Hockey League (PHL).

“We are already late. Neither Pakistan are playing FIH Pro League nor there is any international league being played. You need such exposure for players to make them stars and attract public attention. I am surprised to see that no one wants to become a hockey player here while every youngster looks keen to follow cricket and become a future cricket star. Pakistan needs to invest in domestic hockey to introduce the best players to the public and earn stardom for them.”