SACM wants end to unannounced loadshedding

SUKKUR: Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Sindh Sadiq Ali Memon directed the concerned authorities to ensure water supply and electricity, especially in Thatta and Makli during Ramazan.

SACM Sadiq Memon directed the officials to resolve the issue of shortage of electricity and clean drinking water in Thatta and Makli in a meeting and emphasised on elimination of unannounced load-shedding during Iftar, Sehri and Taraweh. The SACM also directed the officers of the Hesco to provide maximum relief to their consumers so they can be facilitated, especially during their fasting. He said unwarranted interruption in water and electricity supplies would not be tolerated in hot weather.