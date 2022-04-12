Ray of hope

After a tumultuous period of four weeks that saw many twists and turns, the ‘no-confidence motion’ in the National Assembly against Prime Minister Imran Khan has finally succeeded. It would have been great had Imran Khan managed to complete his full term in office. Unfortunately, one thinks that his stubborn attitude turned out to be a big stumbling block to his government.
It is hoped that our next prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif, will prove to be a better leader and work hard to heal this bitterly divided nation and restore the wounded pride of the Pakistani people on the economic, political, and foreign policy fronts.
Abbas R Siddiqi
Lahore
