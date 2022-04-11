1973 Constitution guarantor of Federation’s integrity: Zardari

ISLAMABAD: Former president Asif Ali Zardari felicitated the nation on the Constitution Day falling on April 10 and said the 1973 Constitution is the guarantor of the integrity and survival of the Federation.

“Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had given a unanimous Constitution to the nation on this day, and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto fought all through her life for restoration of 1973 Constitution. Safeguarding the 1973 Constitution, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto endured imprisonment and hardships,” he said in a statement on the Constitution Day, which was observed on Sunday.

Asif Ali Zardari said journalists also fought for the freedom of expression as well as the restoration of 1973 Constitution. He paid rich tributes to those who faced executions, floggings and imprisonment for protecting the 1973 Constitution.

Asif Ali Zardari said the 18th Amendment to the Constitution is a charter between the Federation and the federating units. “The rule of the Constitution will strengthen the security of the country and the credibility of the institutions,” he said.

Meanwhile, former Senate chairman Raza Rabbani said on April 3, 2022, constitutional functionaries blocked the process of the Constitution, to perpetuate themselves in power.“The constitutional machinery was circumvented and Parliament made hostage to the will of a minority political party,” he said while talking to The News on Sunday.

Raza Rabbani said in such circumstances, the internal check and balance provided in the Constitution came into play, as the Constitution itself was allowed to breathe. He said the principles of trichotomy of power and supremacy of Parliament have been preserved by the SC short order, which came in extraordinary circumstances.

Senator Mian Raza Rabbani said the SC short order and the steps for its implementation have sent a strong message to anarchists and constitutional deviationists, that if not abrogated, the Constitution, 1973, can preserve and protect the democratic and federal system.

On the Constitution Day, he said the nation reaffirms its faith in the Constitution, 1973, democracy, parliamentary form of government and federalism, particularly, after the events of the immediate past.

Senator Mian Raza Rabbani said that April 7, 2022, the SC short order is historic as it shows, if allowed, the mechanism within the Constitution can save the democratic and parliamentary system from being held in abeyance.