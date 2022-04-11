Six key aides of Imran barred from going abroad

Shahbaz Gill, Azam Khan, Shahzad Akbar and Dr Arsalan Khalid were at key posts in Imran Khan's government.

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has placed names of six key aides of former prime minister Imran Khan on the “Stoplist”, barring them from travelling abroad without permission, sources said Sunday.

PM's former principal secretary Azam Khan, ex-special assistant to PM on political communication Shahbaz Gill, ex-adviser to PM on interior and accountability Shahzad Akbar, Director-General Anti Curption Punjab Gohar Nafees, and DG Federal Investigation Agency Punjab Zone ll Mohammad Rizwan's names have been added to the list, sources added.

PTI's head of social media Dr Arsalan Khalid's name has also been added to the list, sources said. The FIA had reactivate the process of ‘stop-list’ at all airports in 2015 to stop the wanted people trying to leave the country due to exhausting process of Exist Control List (ECL). The move helped the FIA to stop any person wanted in heinous crimes from leaving the country on an emergency basis even his name is not put on the ECL.

