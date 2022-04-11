PM Imran, 52-member cabinet de-notified

ISLAMABAD: The Cabinet Division on Sunday de-notified Imran Khan as the Prime Minister of Pakistan as well as his 52-member federal cabinet, including 25 federal ministers, four ministers of state and as many advisers and 19 SAPMs.

The notification was issued by the Cabinet Division, citing the communication from the National Assembly Secretariat, after the success of the no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan during the National Assembly session on April 10.

The notification says that after the de-notification of the prime minister, the federal ministers, ministers of state and advisers to the prime minister and special assistants ceased to hold their respective posts. And, hence 25 federal ministers, four ministers of state, four advisers and 19 aides have been de-notified.

Former prime minister Imran Khan headed a 52-member federal cabinet, which had its last ‘special session’ hours before the National Assembly took up the no-trust motion against him.A day earlier, in a historic first for Pakistan, Imran Khan was ousted as the prime minister of Pakistan from office through a no-confidence motion after the NA debated on the matter for more than 12 hours and the political situation in the country took a critical turn Saturday night. The session was chaired by Ayaz Sadiq — a member of the panel of chairs — after speaker Asad Qasier resigned from his post.

“174 members have recorded their votes in favour of the resolution, consequently the resolution for the vote on no-confidence against Mr Imran Khan, the prime minister of Pakistan, has been passed by a majority,” Ayaz Sadiq announced after the process of voting was completed.Once the voting was concluded and the result was announced, opposition leaders delivered their victory speeches. The session then was adjourned till 11am on Monday, April 11.