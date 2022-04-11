Ramiz’s proposal for quadrangular series under consideration

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja. -Courtesy PCB

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja’s proposal to hold the Quadrangular Series on annual basis will remain under discussion as the ICC is seeking and awaiting required feedback from the leading stakeholders.

Though there is no mention of the proposal in the official ICC’s handout issued at the end of the ICC Board’s meeting Sunday, however ‘The News’ has learnt from well-placed sources that the proposal got a positive response from the majority of the members. However, no concrete decision was made as the members believed that it required further deliberations.

“Once you submit a proposal it goes through further discussion before something comes up for approval or rejection. No decision has so far been made on the proposal as it will go through further deliberations,” a source told ‘The News’.

The source added that during the meeting representatives from Cricket Australia, West Indies and England liked the proposal.

“Hopefully the member countries would come with concrete answers on the proposal in the next meeting,” he said.