Martyred soldier laid to rest

TAKHTBHAI: A soldier of Pak Army, who had embraced martyrdom during a clash with terrorists in Balochistan, was laid to rest with state honours at his native Dawa Jan Killay here on Saturday.

The clash between the security forces and terrorists had took place in Maskai area in Balochistan in which two soldiers, including Sepoy Osama, had embraced martyrdom.

The funeral prayer for the deceased was offered which was largely attended by personnel of Pak Army, relatives and people from all walks of life. Later, a smartly turned out contingent of soldiers presented a guard of honour to the fallen soldier and placed a floral wreath on his grave.