PhD degrees for three female scholars

LAHORE : Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degrees to three of its female scholars on Saturday.
According to details, Mussarat Riaz d/o Ghulam Hussain has been awarded PhD degree in the subject of Pakistan Studies after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Regional Co-operation among SAARC States: Problems and prospects (1985-2015)’. Hina Nazli d/o M Akram was awarded PhD degree in the subject of Zoology after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Effects of Insecticides Spiromesifen and Thiamethoxam on Bionomics of Oxyopes Javanus (Aranea: Oxyopidae)’.
Aisah Zulfiqar Ahmad d/o Zulfiqar Ahmad was awarded PhD degree in the subject of Islamic Studies after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Imam Ibn Kathir’s Methodology of Sirah-Writing and Argumentation from Traditions in the Verses of the Holy Quran about Sirah’.
