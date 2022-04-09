JUIF stages thanksgiving rallies across province

PESHAWAR: To celebrate the historic constitutional verdict of the Supreme Court of Pakistan Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl on Friday staged thanksgiving rallies across the province.

The rallies were observed on the call of the party chief and president of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Maulana Fazlur Rahman.

In Peshawar, the rallies started from Masjid Nausho Baba on GT Road after the Friday prayer. The rallies was led by JUIF former senator Ghulam Ali, district president of the party Maulana Miskeen Shah, general secretary Waqar Chamkani, provincial secretary information Abdul Jalil Jan, tehsil nazim, Faridullah Khan and others.

The speakers on the occasion said that in order to put an end to the constitutional motion of no-confidence, National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri blatantly violated the Constitution in an unconstitutional and illegal manner.

He said that the Supreme Court had exposed the “real traitors” of the Constitution by taking suo moto notice of the extra-constitutional step of the speaker and the subsequent developments. He said that the four-year struggle of JUIF had culminated in victory. The people would soon get rid of the economic genocidal rulers, they said.

The added that owing to the flawed policies of the incompetent and illegitimate rulers, the prices of daily commodities have gone beyond the buying capacity of the people.

They said that the rulers had failed to deliver on all fronts. The recent failure of foreign policy of the rulers had been exposed, they added.

They said that the Ministry of Finance and the State Bank had been handed over to the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). “The law and order situation in the country has also deteriorated,” Ghulam Ali.

They termed the Supreme Court decision as the most positive development in the political and constitutional history of the country.

The decision would enable the political leadership to steer the country out of the prevailing political and economic crisis, they said.

KHAR: The activists of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) staged a “thanksgiving rally” to celebrate the decision of the Supreme Court.

The rally was taken out from Khar, the district headquarters of Bajaur district, and its participants marched to the press club, where they held a gathering.

The participants in the rally were carrying placards and banners welcoming the verdict of the apex court. Chanting slogans to express jubilations over the landmark decision, the JUIF local leaders said that the judgement had buried the law of necessity and upheld the rule of law and constitution.

The decision, they said, would help restore the faith of the people in the judiciary. They said they would stand by the Supreme Court as it made history by giving the watershed judgement.

The decision, they said, had restored the sanctity of the constitution and in future nobody would dare trample it.

NOWSHERA: The workers of JUIF on Friday took out a rally to celebrate the decision of the Supreme Court for restoring the National Assembly.

Former provincial minister Liaqat Khattak, JUIF district head Qari Mohammad Aslam, general secretary Hakim Ali Haqqani and others led the rally.

The JUIF workers also offered nawafil at the Shobra Chowk in Nowshera cantonment in a bid to celebrate the landmark judgement.

Speaking on the occasion, the JUIF leaders said the SC verdict was a great victory for the entire nation, judiciary, rule of law and constitutionalism.

They said the JUIF believed in upholding the rule of law and constitutionalism. The country, they said, could not afford to see the violation of the constitution.

The JUIF leader said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was the most corrupt and incompetent government the country had ever seen. They demanded the cases should be instituted against the president, prime minister, deputy speaker and law minister to try them on high treason charges under Article 6 of the Constitution of Pakistan. Rallies and functions were also held in all other districts to celebrate the SC decision.