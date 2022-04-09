‘Mass resignations’ last option for govt: Sh Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Friday said that he had informed Prime Minister Imran Khan that “mass resignations” were the last option available for the government.

Talking to the journalists in Islamabad, he said, “I used to suggest three months back, tender your resignations, dissolve the assemblies, impose an emergency, impose governor’s rule. I was right in all instances.”

“I stand by my decision of mass resignations. We should take to the streets and expose these hired guns (the opposition). They will compromise on Pakistan’s foreign policy,” he added.

He said the nation was well aware of who did what, adding the people were disappointed with the Supreme Court’s judgment. It is pertinent to mention here that the Supreme Court of Pakistan, in its landmark judgment on April 7, set aside National Assembly Deputy Speaker’s Qasim Suri’s ruling that dismissed the opposition’s no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan and also restored the National Assembly that was dissolved by President Dr Arif Alvi on the PM’s advice.