Lynching case to be decided soon: secy prosecution

LAHORE:The Priyantha Kumara case is likely to be decided in the coming few weeks as all the vital witnesses have already been recorded and the relevant procedure completed.

This was disclosed by Secretary Prosecution Nadeem Sarwar while chairing a meeting about development of the case in his office, here Friday. Nadeem Sarwar disclosed that the prosecution had completed all the vital evidences which would alternately be informed to the accused persons in the case and they would clarify their position.

Meanwhile, the voice samples of the accused persons have also been submitted by the FIA in Anti-Terrorism Court. Around 43 witnesses of the accused have, so far, been recorded. The court has adjourned the hearing until today (Saturday).