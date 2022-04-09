Lynching case to be decided soon: secy prosecution

LAHORE:The Priyantha Kumara case is likely to be decided in the coming few weeks as all the vital witnesses have already been recorded and the relevant procedure completed.
This was disclosed by Secretary Prosecution Nadeem Sarwar while chairing a meeting about development of the case in his office, here Friday. Nadeem Sarwar disclosed that the prosecution had completed all the vital evidences which would alternately be informed to the accused persons in the case and they would clarify their position.
Meanwhile, the voice samples of the accused persons have also been submitted by the FIA in Anti-Terrorism Court. Around 43 witnesses of the accused have, so far, been recorded. The court has adjourned the hearing until today (Saturday).
LAHORE:The district administration imposed fine of Rs300,000 on various shopkeepers over profiteering as well as...
LAHORE:Dr Mehdi Hasan’s Chehlum was observed on Friday at his residence. Relatives and friends came together to...
LAHORE:The arrival and departure of several passenger trains delayed for many hours on Friday causing great amount of...
LAHORE:Exhibition of Shela Tiwana’s paintings will be opened tomorrow at Nairang Art Gallery. She has painted...
LAHORE:The district administration retrieved 1.5 kanals of state land worth Rs19 million during an operation launched...
LAHORE:Jamiat Ulema Islam workers observed a day of thanks on Friday to express gratitude to Almighty Allah after...
Comments