Lesco employees to get disparity reduction allowance

LAHORE:The employees working in Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) would get Disparity Reduction Allowance with effect from March 2022 like Wapda employees and would be granted Performance Allowance on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr like previous years.

This was assured by Lesco Chief Executive Officer Chaudhry Muhammad Amin to the representative of Lesco Workers Union CBA and All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union CBA on Friday in a meeting held with the representatives of the union veteran Labour Leader Khurshid Ahmad and Osama Tariq, Haji Younas, Rana Shakoor, Muzaffar Mateen, Naveed Dogar, Haji Shafiq, Malik Zahoor, Liaqat Ali and others. The Lesco CEO also informed the union that their pending demands for grant of special assistance package to the widows and orphan children of the workers who died during the course of service would be sanctioned as well as grant for house building. The representatives of the union thanked the Lesco CEO and Chairman Board of Directors for accepting the just demands of the workers. They demanded that serious shortage of field staff may be redressed since no recruitment in electricity distribution companies had been made for more than five years despite the rising quantum of work.