KP Governor Shah Farman decides to quit post

Shah Farman. Photo: Twitter

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman, a founding member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and a close friend of Prime Minister Imran Khan, has decided to resign in case the opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif becomes prime minister as a result of the no-confidence motion.

According to well-placed sources, the governor made the decision late Thursday after consulting his close friends. "Shah Farman argued it would be difficult to work with Shehbaz Sharif, likely to replace PM Imran Khan. And he said he would not be able to give the official protocol to Shehbaz Sharif and it would be better to quit," a senior official close to the governor told The News.

Another senior PTI He would never like to work with anyone else except Imran Khan. He had even started shifting his personal belongings to his family house from the sprawling Governor House,” the PTI leader said.

When reached, Governor Shah Farman confirmed it to The News, saying it was his personal decision to quit as it would not be an easy task for him to work with any other prime minister except Imran Khan.



“What you have heard is true. I have not consulted Prime Minister Imran Khan about this decision yet but it’s my personal choice to quit. Frankly speaking, after working with someone (Imran Khan) for decades, it’s not an easy job to continue when your ideal is no longer in sight,” the governor argued.

He said he would continue as a party worker and always be available to work for the party in any capacity. "I have been with Imran Khan since April 1996 and we have seen many ups and downs during this long period. To me surrendering governorship is a very small thing as these positions had never been our choices,” he explained.

Shah Farman said he had began shifting his personal belongings to his family house and could resign on Friday or Saturday. Being Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shah Farman had played a vital role during the merger of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) in KP. He lived a simple life and didn’t face any corruption charges.