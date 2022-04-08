ABL partners with Bykea to offer doorstep cash services

LAHORE: Allied Bank Limited (ABL) has taken another step to provide innovative and convenient digital banking experience. In this regard, ABL is pleased to partner with BYKEA Technologies Pvt Ltd to offer Cash at Doorstep services to the customers.
This feature will allow users of myABL Digital Banking to withdraw money from their bank accounts in the form of cash and get it delivered by a Bykea rider at their provided address
An agreement was signed between ABL and BYKEA Technologies in the Innovation Lab located at ABL Head Office in Lahore.
The agreement was signed by Mr. Mohsin Mithani – Group Head Digital Financial Services and Innovation at ABL and Mr. Abdul Mannan – Chief Information Officer at BYKEA Technologies. The signing ceremony was also attended by Mr. Mujahid Ali - Chief ITG ABL, Mr. Sohail Aziz - Chief Digital Banking ABL, Mr. Muneeb Maayr, Founder BYKEA and Mr. Muhammad Mudassar Nazar, Director of Engineering, BYKEA.
Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sohail Aziz mentioned, “We are excited that Allied Bank is actively taking industry first initiatives to introduce innovative products to meet financial needs of our customers”.
