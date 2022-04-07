Not aware of foreign conspiracy: Moonis Elahi

LAHORE: PMLQ leader Moonis Elahi said he is not aware of any foreign conspiracy to destabilize the government. He was responding to Muneeb Farooq, anchor of Geo News programme Aapas Ki Baat, when he asked him about the purported foreign conspiracy and the National Security Committee meeting.
On ditching the opposition after congratulating Asif Ali Zardari and joining Imran Khan, Moonis said it was he who convinced his elders (Chaudhry Pervez Elahi and Chaudhry Shujaat) to reconsider their decision of allying with the opposition by keeping the national interest above personal politics.
Moonis Elahi said he asked his elders why they were siding with the Sharif family while they had always exhorted him never to trust this family! Moonis downplayed Pervaiz Elahi’s harsh statements against Imran Khan when the anchor reminded him of Pervaiz’s “nappy change” taunt, and explained that one needs learning when one takes charge of a position. Now Imran Khan is very much there where he should be, Moonis added.
To a question about what is Pervaiz’s current opinion about Imran, Moonis advised the anchor to ask Pervaiz Elahi about this. On Punjab chief minister’s election, Moonis said the PMLQ and PTI have 189 votes against 186 required to secure the office.
