Plan being hatched to impose presidential system: TLP

LAHORE: A prospective ally of the PTI, the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), has jumped into the fray, taking the opposite side, and warned that Imran Khan is conspiring to abrogate the Constitution and demanded that the Supreme Court discharge its prime duty of protecting the Constitution.

Delivering a communiqué issued after the TLP Central Shoora meeting on Wednesday evening, TLP Supreme Council Chairman Pir Zaheerul Hasan Shah warned that under a conspiracy, a plan has been hatched to impose presidential system in Pakistan after revoking the Constitution. Flanked by TLP Chief Hafiz Saad Rizvi who also chaired the meeting, Shah demanded that the Supreme Court investigate the conspiracy to wrap up the Constitution and impose presidential system.

He said the TLP will never allow any conspiracy to wrap up the Constitution which was evolved as a result of matchless sacrifices of religious leaders and people of Pakistan. He said the Constitution protects Islamic values which guarantee religious, personal and political freedoms. He vowed that the TLP will respond to any tampering with the Constitution in the same way as it staged a sit-in at Faizabad against amending the oath of parliamentarians and election forms. He warned if the speaker’s ruling is validated to supersede the Constitution, in future, the speaker can appoint any non-Muslim as president or prime minister of the country by trampling the Constitution. He warned that anti-Islamic lobbies are active behind the conspiracy of imposing presidential system in the country to remove Islamic beliefs from the Constitution.



Shah said the PTI, the PPP and the PMLN are responsible for the ongoing grave constitutional and political crises in Pakistan, adding that the hands of these parties are soaked in the blood of TLP martyrs. Those who took dictatorial measures to curb the TLP and Islamists in the country are now running for shelter. Such dictators in the garb of democrats have always stopped the TLP and Muslim population of the country from enjoying the fruits of the Constitution. Had the Constitution been followed in letter and spirit, the TLP demands would have been the demands of the state of Pakistan and would have been readily fulfilled.

He said the TLP, the guardian party of the honour of the prophet (SAW), cannot remain a silent spectator, especially as it is the intellectual heir of Imam Shah Ahmad Noorani Siddiqui and Mujahid-e-Millat Maulana Abdul Sattar Khan Niazi who were the co-authors of the Constitution. “We urge the judiciary to investigate whether Imran Khan is conspiring to wrap up the Constitution.”