Unconstitutional acts being repeated in Punjab after Islamabad: Hamza

LAHORE: Chief ministerial candidate from united opposition Hamza Shehbaz has said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has turned the country into a banana republic.

Talking to the media on Wednesday, he said those who violated the Constitution and law should be well aware of the consequences of their actions. The orders of the Punjab Assembly deputy speaker were also not being obeyed, he said adding the nexus of PTI and Pervaiz Elahi had been exposed.

PMLN Central Vice President Hamza Shehbaz said that the elected representatives of Punjab had the right to elect their Leader of the House. Parliamentarians’ right to elect was first robbed in the federation and now similar unconstitutional acts were being taken in Punjab. Hamza warned Pervaiz Elahi to refrain from any unconstitutional, backdoor and bullying actions.

Other PMLN leaders present outside the Punjab Assembly said that the provincial assembly had been made a no-go area for the members. They termed all the activities unconstitutional and illegal and said that the whole nation was looking towards the Supreme Court.

Talking to the media, Samiullah Khan said that the Punjab Assembly had been made a no-go area and there was chaos in politics. “You are running away after seeing your defeat; you will lose the chief ministerial contest and the no-confidence motion will also be successful,” he said while addressing Pervaiz Elahi. He said that the way Pervaiz Elahi was running away from the chief minister of Punjab, the post of speaker he held will no longer exist.

The members of Punjab Assembly will take full revenge from your son, said Khalil Tahir Sindhu, another PMLN MPA. He said whenever there was the session, they would definitely go to the Punjab Assembly. Firstly, a decision will have to be taken regarding the chief minister of Punjab, then there is a motion of no-confidence regarding the speaker and deputy speaker, he added.