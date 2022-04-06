Imran a coward, ran away instead of fighting: Bilawal

SUKKUR: Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said the prime minister was such a big coward that he ran away instead of fighting us. The end of the government and the departure of prime minister has come to an end, but he could have left with honor.

Addressing the 43th death anniversary of ZA Bhutto at Gharhi Khuda Bakhash Bhutto in Larkana on Monday night, the PPP chairman said that their hard work and time spent in jails had brought to an end the selected rule of Imran Khan. “We have exposed his true face to the world.”

Bilawal said: “We declared him selected on the first day and told the world that he had been imposed on us through fraud.” He said that Imran Khan started attacking the Constitution, democracy and 18th Amendment from the very first day of his rule. He said that in his lust of power, Imran Khan had attacked every citizen of Pakistan, attacked the freedom of Press, attacked the independent judiciary and attacked the parliament.

He did nothing for the people during the three years, and if he did, he did it only for himself and his friends. Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that when we were saying that people would take out a march and send him away, Imran Khan thought that we were joking; he was making fun of distrust motion. Bilawal said that Imran Khan did not know what had happened to him. He is celebrating the end of his rule. “Whatever decision comes from the Supreme Court, it will not be able to save Imran Khan’s chair. He has a misconception that he will return to power. You have lost in the parliament, now you will lose in the people’s court too.”

He said that if this judiciary could take advantage of this opportunity to take the country out of crisis, the stain on the judiciary could be washed away. The constitution should be amended, and parliament should be given the opportunity to make electoral reforms, so that no future election is controversial, he added.

Bilawal said that the PPP has never got a clean and transparent election but Jiyalas never backed down. He said that if the decision of the judiciary enhances the prestige of parliament, then Shehbaz Sharif will be the prime minister and electoral reforms will be carried out but if the decision is different then we are ready for elections.

Bilawal said that Imran Khan has claimed of foreign conspiracy, we demand to bring evidence. The people know that we have struggled for three years inside and outside the parliament to bring the distrust motion.