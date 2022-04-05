 
Tuesday April 05, 2022
World

US Democrats pin hopes on historic Supreme Court nominee

By AFP
April 05, 2022

WASHINGTON: US Supreme Court candidate Ketanji Brown Jackson stands on the threshold of making history this week as the first Black woman appointed to the nation’s highest judicial bench after a vote on Monday to advance her nomination. Barring any unforeseen hiccups, President Joe Biden’s 51-year-old pick to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer will break a 12-year drought for Democratic nominees being confirmed to the bench.

