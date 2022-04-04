Singaporeans protest the death penalty in rare demonstration

SINGAPORE: Hundreds of protesters in tightly controlled Singapore staged a rare demonstration against the death penalty on Sunday as fears grow the city-state is set to carry out a wave of hangings.

Authorities last week conducted the country’s first execution since 2019 when they hanged a drug trafficker. Several other death row convicts recently had appeals rejected. Organisers said about 400 people joined the demonstration at "Speakers’ Corner" in a downtown park, the only place in the city-state where protests are allowed without prior police approval.