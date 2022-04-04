Two sisters killed as building in PIB Colony collapses

[embed_video1 url=videoid=6302813134001 style=center playertype=bc]

Two sisters lost their lives while two other people were injured as a three-storey residential building collapsed in Karachi’s PIB Colony neighbourhood on Sunday. The building is located in Ghausia Colony near PIB Sabzi Mandi in the jurisdiction of the PIB Colony police station.



Officials said the building collapsed after leaning towards an adjacent building, adding that the police had already evacuated the residents, but the casualties took place because they victims had been in the building to collect their belongings.

After receiving information, workers from different welfare organisations reached the area and started a rescue operation. They recovered the bodies of the two sisters and also rescued a woman and a boy from the debris in an injured state.

The casualties were taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. The deceased sisters were identified as Fauzia and Reema. Police said that all the people were evacuated from the upper floors, but the two sisters were busy gathering their belongings and got trapped on the lower floors.

The surrounding buildings and shops had also been evacuated to avoid any untoward incident. According to SHO Pervez Bhutto, the collapsed building also damaged the infrastructure of the adjacent building, resulting in injuries to a woman and seven-year-old Ayan.

The brother of the deceased, Arif, told the media that he had bought a house in the building some five years ago. Rescue workers faced massive difficulties in the rescue operation, especially due to the crowd of people gathered on the spot.