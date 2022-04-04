A sovereign state

Pakistan needs neither Naya Pakistan, as branded by Imran Khan, nor Purana Pakistan. People need a Pakistan which runs in line with the vision of Quaid-e-Azam and our founding fathers. We need to follow and adopt the plan that Quaid had for Pakistan. While addressing the First Constituent Assembly on August 11, 1947, he mentioned his vision for the new country in detail. On June 14, 1948, he further explained this plan to the audience at Staff College Quetta.
It is time to stand up for rule of law and the supremacy of the constitution and realise that the destiny of this nation should never be in the hands of a few individuals.
Malik Tariq Ali
Lahore
