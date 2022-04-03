‘Reproductive Ultrasonography workshop key to boosting livestock sector’

LAHORE: The concluding ceremony of 7th five-day training workshop on “Reproductive Ultrasonography in Five Species of Domestic Animals” was held at the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) here on Saturday.
UVAS Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad chaired the concluding session of workshop and gave away certificates to the participants while Chairman Department of Theriogenology Prof Dr Amjad Riaz and others including 24 veterinarian, farm mangers and vet practitioner/professionals from public and private organisations were present.
Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad lauded and termed the hands-on training workshop as necessary for the uplift of livestock sector and boost national economy of Pakistan. The objective of the workshop was to equip the participants with knowledge and skills to diagnose reproductive issues and to improve fertility through ultrasonography in cow, buffalo, sheep, goats and dogs.
