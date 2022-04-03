 
April 03, 2022
Jumping ship

April 03, 2022

Imran Khan rightly criticised some politicians who have now withdrawn their support for the PTI. Undoubtedly, they don’t have any ideology, and they are afraid of fighting against the status quo.

Jamil Ahmad Abbasi

Islamabad

