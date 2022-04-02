LG polls: PTI sweeps elections in upper & lower Chitral

CHITRAL: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has won the slots of mayor in Lower and Upper Chitral districts in the second phase of the local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

However, the result of one polling station in Drosh tehsil was withheld as some of the candidates were demanding re-election.

According to the election commission, PTI’s Sardar Hakim polled 12,335 votes and emerged victorious in Mastuj tehsil. His rival candidate Ameerullah of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) received 6,764 and became runner-up.

Mohammad Pervez Lal of the Pakistan Democratic Movement got 3,590 votes. Independent candidate Soharwardi got 5969 votes.

In Upper Chitral, Mir Jamsheduddin of PTI obtained 8373 votes for the chairman of Morkhaw tehsil.

His closest rival Fatahul Bari of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) received 6,647 votes and became second. PPP candidate Mustansiruddin got 6217 votes.

Javed Hussain of Jamaat-e-Islami polled 6,573 votes. Independent candidates Mohammad Haroon and Fakharuddin got 4619 and 3222 votes respectively.

In Lower Chitral, Shahzada Aman-ur-Rahman of PTI got 25,606 votes and emerged victorious.

Maulana Abdul Rahman of JUIF got 13,285 votes and became second in the electoral contest. Qazi Faisal Ahmad Syed of PPP got 12,561 votes. JI’s Wajihuddin got 10,978

The candidate of Pakistan People’s Party, Shahzada Pervez, was leading in Drosh tehsil in Lower Chitral. The second phase of the local government election was held in the two districts of Chitral peacefully.